SENECA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) — Cryptocurrency is the hot new way to make money. But an industry that’s making a few people wealthy, is affecting the lives of many in the Finger Lakes region.

On Wednesday, elected officials, business owners, and residents from the Finger Lakes gathered in Albany to call on Governor Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation, to halt the operation of the Bitcoin mine currently in the region.

For years, Kim and Neal Holtzman have lived peacefully in the Seneca Lake region. But recently, their quiet sanctuary has been disturbed

“The quiet night used to be so peaceful… [Now] we hear a deep rumble, like a freight train that travels across the water,” said Neal Holtzman.

“It’s very disturbing,” Kim Holtzman chimed in.

The rumble started in 2020 when former coal power plant Greenridge Generation was converted into a crypto mine, powering 17,000 machines for Bitcoin. This has required the plant to use more energy than it ever has.

Greenridge has filed an application to the DEC to renew their permit, with goals of nearly doubling the energy they put out, increasing the number of operating machines to 32,500. If they operate at this capacity, the facility would be emitting over one million tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian says this amount of energy is “Equivalent to that of 100,000 homes, which is comparable to many small towns in New York State.”

Residents in the Finger Lakes are now urging the DEC to not renew Greenridge Generation’s permit, and calling on the governor to stop crypto mining in the state.

The energy process involves sucking in 139 million gallons of water, each day, from Seneca Lake and pumping it back in at 108 degrees. This process increases the risk of toxic algal blooms, which makes this water source for 100,000 people, non-drinkable.

The Holtzmans are concerned about the water pumping and said they have noticed a change in the surrounding nature over the past two years. “The huge fish that we used to see, we don’t see them anymore,” said Kim Holtzman.

Currently employing 48 people, Greenridge hopes to bring more jobs to the local area. But local businesses say the agrotourism industry in this area already doing the leg work.

“This [agrotourism] industry has proven itself… it continues to add huge amounts of wages to the New York State revenue,” said Richard Rainey, owner of Forge Cellars in the Seneca Lake region.

Agrotourism is a $3 billion industry in the Finger Lakes region, employing 60,000 people.

“People come to the Finger Lakes for the landscape, for a getaway, for the beautiful countryside… having a recycled powerplant is completely at odds with what the brand is that the Finger Lakes is becoming known for,” said Rainey.

The DEC’s decision on whether Greenridge’s permit will be renewed, and if they can continue operation, is supposed to be announced on March 31st. Taylor says this decision will set the precedent for other powerplants and how they proceed.

“Greenridge is a test case for how other underutilized or decommissioned powerplants in New York will follow…There are 49 identified powerplants that could replicate the Greenridge model and they’re all waiting to see what happens,” said Taylor.

Dr. Anthony Ingraffea, Civil Engineering Professor at Cornell University, says the only way Greenridge would be able to operate under CLCPA (The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act) standards, is if they built their own green energy facilities, and operate off of those.

“I’m not anti cryptocurrency I am not anti blockchain, but those technologies and the integration of those technologies have to be done in a way consistent with New York State’s plans for fighting climate change,” said Dr. Ingraffea.

18 News reached out to Greenridge Generation for a comment but has not received a response.