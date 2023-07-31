CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes are one of the most unique, culturally rich, and historically significant areas around. Now there’s a chance it could find national recognition for those same attributes by becoming a National Heritage Area.

According to a study by the National Park Service, the area meets all the standard criteria to become a National Heritage Area. It would join the Erie Canalway Heritage Corridor, the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, the Niagara National Heritage Area, and the Champlain Valley National Heritage Area, which are already present in New York State.

“The National Park Service is asked to make studies of potential National Park Service sites as well as National Heritage Areas,” said John Warren, a Communications Specialist for the National Park Service.

This study was commissioned as part of the John J. Dingle Act of 2019. Within the bounds of the study, there are 10 criteria that need to be met, which include:

“First, you’re looking for an area that has some cohesiveness. Maybe that’s in the geography like it is in the Finger Lakes area. Maybe it’s the past history,” said Warren.

Of which there is plenty. From the earliest settlements 8 to 9 thousand years ago to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, and right through the American Revolution to the modern day. The Finger Lakes helped shape more of what we know today than many realize.

Also of note in the study was the region’s agricultural prowess. Thanks in part to the glaciers that helped to form and fill the Finger Lakes, rich soil was deposited throughout the region. Allowing early native tribes to begin to plant and settle down. Then as European and then American settlers expanded into the region, they too began to farm the hearty soil. Farming and agriculture still remain part of the very lifeblood of the region.

“You’re also looking for outstanding recreational education opportunities. You’re looking to find outstanding opportunities to conserve natural, cultural, historic, and or scenic features,” said Warren.

Then there are more specific criteria which include creating and ratifying the boundaries of the area. Which through the study represents 14 counties in New York, including Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Livingston, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, and Yates counties. While there are several counties without a Finger Lake in them, there is a good reason why they were included.

“This was a good section because it not only includes the finger lakes themselves, but it’s a cultural boundary. It’s an area that is known for certain ways of life, certain types of food,” said Warren.

This is only the first step of the process, though. The National Park Service has done all that it can to make the case for the region. Now, it moves on to Congress.

“So once the secretary of the interior signs it and she has, we’re done. The study does not create a national heritage area. Only an act of Congress can do that,” said Warren.

Representative Claudia Tenney covers a majority of the counties listed in the study, and did release a statement to us about the future of this effort in Congress:

Congresswoman Tenney is honored to represent the Finger Lakes, a region known for its natural beauty and rich history. The Congresswoman is actively working to transform the recent study proposing the establishment of the region as a National Heritage Area into concrete legislation and remains dedicated to being a tenacious advocate to the region. Reprasentative Claudia Tenney

To view the study in full, you can follow this link.