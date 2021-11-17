Newark police searching for bank robbery suspect

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect of a recent bank robbery.

Officials say at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, an individual dressed in black entered the Community Bank on Church Street, approached bank tellers and immediately demanded cash.

Police say upon receiving an undetermined amount of money, the individual left the bank running east on Church Street behind Newark Park Presbyterian Church.

Authorities say the individual was seen entering a light colored SUV, and then left the area southbound on East Avenue.

Officials say the suspect is described as male, 5’8″ to 5’10”.

Newark police are asking residents with camera systems in the area to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at 215-331-3701 or email newarkpd@newarkpd.net.