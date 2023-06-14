ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers who live in the Finger Lakes region can expect to see new custom license plates near the end of June.

The New York DMV announced that throughout the month, they will be revealing new plates for each of the state’s regions.

The DMV recently revealed the new custom plates for both Long Island and New York City this week. Mark J.F. Schroeder, the commissioner and chair of the Traffic Safety Committee, said that the plates will reflect the unique aspects of each region.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

Officials of the DMV told News 8 that the new plates will be rolled out to each region in the next few weeks. Due to scheduling, the Finger Lakes plate will be coming near the end of June. Details about the plate have not been revealed yet.

The following regional license plates were unveiled by the New York DMV:

Hudson Valley

(Photo/New York State DMV)

New York City

(Photo/New York State DMV)

Long Island

(Photo/New York State DMV)