ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is in Rochester to speak on the environmental effects of the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act early Monday afternoon.

He will be speaking outside the Li-Cycle battery recycling hub, alongside Li-Cycle President CEO & founder Ajay Jochhar, Li-Cycle Employees, local elected leaders, and representatives from RIT.

The Inflation Reduction Act was sponsored by Schumer and Joe Manchin (D-WV), and, among other things, makes an $80 billion payment to the IRS to fight inflation, as well as encourages investment in domestic energy production and manufacturing. The act sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

Schumer will be discussing in detail how the act will impact the Finger Lakes region, and how Western New York is doing their part to invest in greener energy.

