Groveland man charged with DWI after two-car crash in Livingston County

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Groveland man with prior DWI-related convictions was charged with felony DWI following a two-vehicle crash last week in Livingston County.

Authorities say deputies responded to the area of Thomas Drive and Big Tree Road in the Town of Livonia around 3:08 p.m. on December 8 for the report of a two-car motorcycle crash.

Officials say one of the vehicle operators was identified as 63-year-old Ricky Heffner, who deputies suspected was under the influence of alcohol. Following field sobriety tests, Heffner was taken into custody for DWI.

Police say Heffner refused to take a breathalyzer once back at sheriff’s office headquarters.

Authorities say Heffner is charged with DWI as a felony, due to previous convictions, and an additional violation of state traffic law. He was released on his own recognizance is scheduled to return to court at a later day.

