Groundbreaking on new entrance at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced a groundbreaking Friday for a new entrance and gateway at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic State Park in the Finger Lakes.

Officials say the new entry is the first step in a $6.1 million project in the City of Canandaigua, which includes plans to renovate a former U.S. Army Reserve armory into a new Sonnenberg visitors center, café and educational space, plus improved parking.

“This project will improve an important state Historic Park that is part of the vibrant and growing Finger Lakes tourism economy,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Friday press release. “More visitors will be able to better enjoy the beautiful Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park, and the upgrades will reduce its impact on the neighboring streets and enhance the entrance and gateway to this Victorian estate.”



“Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park is a unique asset and is inherently part of the identity of the Canandaigua community,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Today’s start of construction at Sonnenberg is the start of making it a world-class destination that will generate increased economic activity and give small businesses a much-needed boost.”