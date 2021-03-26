Geneva police issue warning about new phone scam

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department issued a warning Friday about a new scam that a resident brought to their attention.

According to police, the victim received a call from someone who identified themself as a Geneva Police Officer. Their phone number was legitimately associated with the Geneva Police Department. Investigators say it appears this number was “spoofed,” or imitated through new technology.

The caller told the victim a warrant had been issued by a federal agency due to immigration violations, and said the victim should call the agency to clear up the issue. The victim was scammed out of money through that second call.

Geneva police contacted federal authorities, who are now working with the department to investigate the scam.

Investigators want residents to know that local and federal agencies will never request or demand money over the phone for payment regarding any criminal or civil matter.

Anyone who has received a similar call is asked to contact the Geneva Police Department, or call 911.