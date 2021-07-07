Gates woman charged with DWI after crashing into tree in Ontario County

SENECA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates woman was charged with DWI after crashing into a tree Tuesday, officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Police say 46-year-old Carrie Young is charged with felony DWI.

Officials say deputies responded to Leet Road, between No. 9 Road and County Road 5 in the Town of Seneca for a single vehicle crash into a tree.

Authorities say Upon arrival, deputies found Young, the vehicle’s sole occupant, in the driver’s seat of the SUV. Young was assisted out of the vehicle as it was filling with smoke from the crash.

Young was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was treated for a leg injury and ultimate placed in custody, police say.

According to officials, further investigation revealed Young to possess a revoked New York state drivers license, due to previous DWI convictions — two within the past 10 years.