Fire destroys tasting barn at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire that tore through Three Brothers Winery near Seneca Lake in Geneva left the tasting barn in ruins.

It began shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday. According to fire investigators, heavy winds served to fan the flames, keeping firefighters busy into the evening.

“If it wasn’t for the wind we probably could have had a good stop on it before it took the whole building down,” Varick Fire Chief Jeffrey Case said, “but that wind was just fighting against us the whole way.”

No one was injured. Investigators determined the fire was accidental.