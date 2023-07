ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Finger Lakes vineyards were recognized by New York State as part of the 2023 New York Wine Classic Competition.

Winning “Best in Category” awards — Boundary Breaks Vineyard in the Village of Lodi for “Best White Wine.”

And winning “Best Red Wine” — Keuka Spring Vineyards in the Village of Penn Yan.

The winner of the Governor’s Cup —and named Winery of the Year— was Paumanok Vineyards on Long Island.