Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub reports 558,459 people in 9-county region have received at least one dose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub reported Monday that more than half a million residents in the nine-county region have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say, as of Monday afternoon, 558,459 Finger Lakes residents have received at least one dose — 56.6% of the region’s population.
The statewide vaccination progress, as of Monday, is as follows:
- 16,826,409 total doses administered statewide
- 9,661,944 New Yorkers with at least one dose (60.2% of 18+ population)
- 8,804,508 New Yorkers fully vaccinated (48.9% of 18+ population)
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard:
- 325,169 county residents are fully vaccinated
- 386,122 have received at least one dose
- 52% of the county population has received at least one dose
The FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15 this week.