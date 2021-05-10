Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub reports 558,459 people in 9-county region have received at least one dose

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Wales joined the other UK nations in rolling out the covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a rare moment of coordination after months of disjointedness in the four nations’ pandemic response. Wales introduced a 17-day “firebreak” lockdown in October and November to suppress the surge in covid-19 cases, but infections have continued to rise. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub reported Monday that more than half a million residents in the nine-county region have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say, as of Monday afternoon, 558,459 Finger Lakes residents have received at least one dose — 56.6% of the region’s population.

The statewide vaccination progress, as of Monday, is as follows:

16,826,409 total doses administered statewide

9,661,944 New Yorkers with at least one dose (60.2% of 18+ population)

8,804,508 New Yorkers fully vaccinated (48.9% of 18+ population)

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard:

325,169 county residents are fully vaccinated

386,122 have received at least one dose

52% of the county population has received at least one dose

The FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15 this week.