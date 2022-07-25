HIMROD, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one engineer was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday during a Finger Lakes Railway derailment in Himlrod along the west side of Seneca Lake.

News 8 crew members on scene say a single locomotive derailed and turned over along the Himroad railway. No other railcars were behind the locomotive and no passengers were on board.

The train makes regular routes to and from a salt facility in Watkins Glen four times a week.

Crew members on scene say the fuel was successfully extracted from the vehicle. Plum Point Creek, which runs adjacent to the train tracks, was not affected by the incident.

Emergency personnel say the locomotive was en route to hook-on various rail cars.

Additional information has yet to be released by authorities. An investigation is currently underway to work out what caused the train to derail.

Finger Lakes Derailment: Single locomotive derails in Himrod, NY on west side of Seneca Lake. Am on scene and told engineer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. This Finger Lakes Railway train makes a run to Watkins Glen & back to salt facility there 4x a week. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/pB7edl1wOB — John Kucko (@john_kucko) July 25, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.