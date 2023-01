Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday.

New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police have not ruled out the possibility that a medical event may have played a role.