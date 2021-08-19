Boating advisory issued for Keuka Lake after overnight flooding, docks washed out

KEUKA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates and Steuben County Sheriff’s Offices have issued a boating advisory for Keuka Lake following the heavy rains and flooding overnight Wednesday.

Creeks and gullies that empty into Keuka Lake have washed assorted debris, trees and limbs into the lake. There are also dock parts and boats floating adrift, according to the advisory.

Neighbors along the lake at Camp Arey were forced to bring in their docks and secure their boats as lake levels rose well above normal levels.

local residents at Camp Arey reported at least two boats ending up at their docks that didn’t belong to any of the residents living in the community.

Boaters are cautioned to be observant of floating debris in the water and reduce speeds to no wake because of the brown high water. The water has risen over the docks in some areas.

Keuka Lake Flooding





Seneca and Canandaigua Lakes also reporting similar conditions.

The New York Navigation Law on Keuka Lake says boats can’t go faster than 5 mph with 200 feet of the shore because of possible hidden obstructions.