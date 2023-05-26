ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a brutal couple of weeks for many vineyards across the Finger Lakes as another round of late season frost from last night prompted one local winery to take precautionary measures on their vineyard down by Keuka Lake after being hit especially hard from last week’s cold.

Co-owner of Living Roots Colleen Hardy says, “The first time we weren’t very prepared I feel and really you know I think there’s not a ton you can do, obviously people who have frost fans that’s amazing but expensive infrastructure we don’t have.”

Colleen told me that after already losing nearly 50-70% of crops last week, her fellow co-owner and husband decided to light multiple small fires as safely as possible around the perimeter of the vineyard between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. to keep the vines as warm as possible. Colleen says it’s hard to say how much this method helps.

How does it work?

They lit two small fires at first, followed by two bigger burn off piles that were lit on and off in days past to burn off any dead trees that had been piled up. They make sure to do it in clear areas, not in between the rows. Raking up any dead grass and plants in the field is another precaution taken to make sure they are able to do this method as safely as possible.

Colleen’s husband is from Australia where fires are a much bigger concern than here in the Finger Lakes, so he knows how to be really safe with lighting bonfires and takes a lot of precautions. They had buckets of water and dirt nearby as well in case they needed to throw them over the fires to play it on the safe side.

“Even if we just feel better for having tried and hopefully it actually does make a small difference, I mean I was sweating being sound the fires and keeping them going but how far that heat goes I don’t know, but for us knowing this an achievable step we could take to hopefully mitigate any further damage,“ Colleen says.

Because of this the wine yields are going to be significantly lower for many growers including Living Roots, but Colleen says she’s hopeful the damage isn’t as bad as they initially thought.

“I’d be very curious to see over the next couple weeks when we see the fuller effects when the secondary buds start coming out, so we will see some new growth which is exciting,” Colleen says.

While supply and demand for wine will become a trickier issue to navigate, only time will tell the true effects for this season.