$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Penn Yan

Finger Lakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Byrne Dairy on Liberty Street in Penn Yan.

They say the ticket was a second-prize ticket for the Wednesday night drawing.

Check your tickets!

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss