$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Lottery officials announced Thursday that a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Byrne Dairy on Liberty Street in Penn Yan.

They say the ticket was a second-prize ticket for the Wednesday night drawing.

Check your tickets!

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.