Top Stories
Polar vortex 2021: Arctic blast to send much of U.S. into deep freeze
Top Stories
These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump
Local performing arts and music venues on ‘New York Arts Revival’ want a seat at the table
Weather forecast: Late afternoon sunshine gives way to more clouds tonight
2 injured, 8 displaced by house fire in Rochester
Wind may become a factor during Buffalo Bills playoff game Saturday in Orchard Park
Bills WR Cole Beasley on giving up social media: ‘The best thing I’ve ever done’
Cole Beasley better than last week after playing through his knee injury
Lamar Jackson presents a unique defensive test for the Bills
Brian Daboll’s Western New York roots make playoff win extra special
Local performing arts and music venues on ‘New York Arts Revival’ want a seat at the table
Weather forecast: Late afternoon sunshine gives way to more clouds tonight
COVID-19 vaccine: Eligibility far exceeds availability in Finger Lakes region
Local author looks at what business leaders can learn from mobsters in new book
Gov Cuomo unveils ‘largest green energy initiative by any state in U.S. history’
COVID-19 vaccinations begin at VA Finger Lakes Medical Centers
Staff raises money to get secretary a new car
RG&E employees fill free little libraries with book donations
Irondequoit Supervisor Seeley to not seek re-election in 2021
Bills fans gearing up for game against the Ravens; 6,700 can sit in the stands
Rochester Regional begins Phase 1b vaccination with drive-thru clinic
Finger Lakes
COVID-19 vaccine: Eligibility far exceeds availability in Finger Lakes region
Phase 1B vaccination explained: How to book an appointment and what’s the hold-up?
Gov Cuomo unveils ‘largest green energy initiative by any state in U.S. history’
Polar vortex 2021: Arctic blast to send much of US into deep freeze, what we can expect in Rochester
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
New York expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65, those with pre-existing conditions
COVID-19 vaccine: Eligibility far exceeds availability in Finger Lakes region
Rochester Regional begins Phase 1b vaccination with drive-thru clinic
38 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 343 new cases, positivity rate drops to 8.5%
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
Weather forecast: Late afternoon sunshine gives way to more clouds tonight
