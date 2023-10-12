ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re looking ahead to the debut of a new event coming up October 20-21.

It’s the Hoochenanny Whiskey Festival at Geneseo Village Park! More than a dozen distilleries from across the state will be there for a one-of-a-kind tasting experience.

Co-founder of Iron Smoke Distillery and Chief Trailblazer of the festival Tommy Brunett was on Sunrise speaking about the goal of the weekend.

“Just to promote the Finger Lakes, the great things we have here and tourism,” Brunett explained. “We like having parties and having company that’s the main goal really to just celebrate everything that’s in our region.”

Rock band The Struts is headlining the music lineup. Part of the event is also a benefit for Katy Eberts, a local musician left paralyzed from the chest down after a crash on the thruway this year. More info about tickets can be found here.