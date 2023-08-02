VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year, the Victor Music & Food Festival will bring food trucks, live entertainment, fireworks, and more to the heart of the Village on Victor.

The festival is free to the public and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, in Victor’s Mead Square.

Live Music

The festival will feature five bands on three stages from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Time Performer Stage 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Gary, Rhonda & Lou Trio Main Stage 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Shades of Grey Main Stage 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. M80s Main Stage 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

7:30 – 8:00 p.m. JD Blues Band Mead Park Stage 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. iSteelMusic (Jason Stotz) Fire on Main Stage

Food and Drinks

Food trucks, beer and beverage tents, and a fireman’s chicken barbeque are among the many options that visitors will find at the festival:

As the festival wraps up at 10 p.m., a firework display will take to the night sky.

Parking can be found at Firemen’s Field (Maple Street just south of Adams Street), all municipal lots, and Main Street.

Event organizers say last year’s event brought around 2,000 people to the village. Learn more about the festival at the Victor Music & Food Festival website.