ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual St. Josaphats Ukrainian Festival wrapped up Sunday night in what organizers say was a record-breaking year.

One Bishop, originally from Ukraine, led the traditional Sunday prayer service and took time to honor those in and from the country navigating life during wartime.

“Prayer is very important for us Sunday morning. We begin each Sunday morning with prayer, giving thanks to God for what we have and for the needs in our life, and especially these days, these past six months we were praying in a special way for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” said Bishop Paul Chomnycky of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford (CT).

The annual St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Festival concluded its four-day celebrations after a three-year pause during the pandemic.

The church is within the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford Diocese, where Bishop Paul Chomnycky practices. He explains how Rochesterians have made a difference to support the country since Russia’s invasion more than 6 months ago.

“They’ve really answered the call for help by providing humanitarian aid and also monetary aid to help especially all of those millions of internally displaced people in Ukraine and those that, because of war, have had to flee the country,” he said.

Festival organizers tell News 8 that this year’s event was a record-breaking one, with more than 50,000 attendees over the four-day run.

“Feels amazing! Just the people coming out, it was a wonderful thing to see everybody come out to support, celebrate, have fun. Like I said, the record turnouts were amazing!” said Festival Chairman Andrew Hanushevsky.

The meaning behind the festival is to share the Ukrainian experience with the Greater Rochester Community, often through a variety of senses.

“It’s a way for us to showcase the Ukrainian culture, the Ukrainian traditions, dancing, food, festivities, arts and crafts,” Hanushevsky added.

Along with traditional ways of supporting Ukraine, Bishop Chomnycky is encouraging people in the Rochester area to keep the conversation about what’s happening overseas at the forefront, and “speak up.”

“Perhaps most importantly to pray. To pray that this war ends as quickly as possible and that the bloodshed and the destruction would cease,” Bishop Chomnycky adds.

The Ukrainian Festival also serves as a fundraiser for the church. St. Josaphats is celebrating its 50th year, which is also known as the “Golden Year”.