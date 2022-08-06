ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s third annual Black Culture Festival is being held on Saturday and Sunday at Parcel 5 on East Main Street.

Festival organizers describe the event as a celebration of black-owned businesses, as well as the culture and accomplishments of the black community while adding that the festival is free for everybody.

The festival will feature entertainment such as music and arts, activities for kids, and vendors selling jewelry, clothing, and various accessories.

The festival is open on both days from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. More information about the festival can be found on the event’s Facebook page.