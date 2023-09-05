ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fringe Festival is only days away as over 500 performers are getting ready for the big event.

The Fringe Fest runs from September 12 through September 23 and over 30 venues will host many of the performances.

With performances stretched across a ton of different locations in Rochester, it may seem difficult to navigate. News 8 designed a guide to help you plan for the upcoming festival!

Performance Highlights:

Fringe Fest is known for its variety of genres — so there’s something for everybody!

Shows range from comedy to music, stand-up performances to dancing, and theater to cinema — just to name a few.

It’s important to note that, although there are kid-friendly activities and family shows, there will also be performances for mature audiences only.

Below are a few highlights to look forward to at Fringe Fest:

Comedian and Fringe Fest headliner Tig Notaro will be bringing her new show “Hello Again” to the festival. Her show will be held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on September 16.

will be bringing her new show “Hello Again” to the festival. Her show will be held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on September 16. Artist Craig Walsh will be projecting the moving faces of three people from the Rochester community as the wind and the elements of nature help animate their faces further. Those looking to nominate a member of the community has until August 29.

will be projecting the moving faces of three people from the Rochester community as the wind and the elements of nature help animate their faces further. Those looking to nominate a member of the community has until August 29. Coming from France, it’s ‘CIRQUE INEXTREMISTE.’ The group will be performing their show EXIT on September 15 and September 16. The audience can expect to see acrobats performing around and above them as they take their performance to new heights — literally, as they will be in a hot air balloon!

The group will be performing their show EXIT on September 15 and September 16. The audience can expect to see acrobats performing around and above them as they take their performance to new heights — literally, as they will be in a hot air balloon! From Monroe County’s sister county Catan County in Ireland, street theatre artists The Fanzinis will be bringing dancing and laughs! They will be performing on Sept. 15 and 16 at Parcel 5 and on Sept. 17 at Spiegelgarden.

will be bringing dancing and laughs! They will be performing on Sept. 15 and 16 at Parcel 5 and on Sept. 17 at Spiegelgarden. Circocolombia will be making its Rochester debut at the Spiegeltent with their Fringe Fest-exclusive show “Corazón!” The show will feature Latin music and rap, stunts, and choreography. Their shows will be held every evening of the festival!

If you’re not interested in these shows, check out the hundreds of other performers at the Festival here.

Tickets

A number of the shows at Fringe Fest require tickets with prices ranging anywhere from $10 to over $100 depending on the event.

If you want to purchase tickets to a show, you can do so on that show’s page on the Fringe Fest’s website or you can go to the Fringe Box Office located on the corner of Main Street and Gibbs Street. Unless a show is sold out, tickets can also be purchased at the door, one hour before the performance.

Another option is to call festival organizers at (585)-957-9837.

Tig Notaro tickets can be bought at the Eastman Theatre Box Office or by calling (585)-274-3000.

Keep in mind — not every show requires you to purchase tickets to attend and enjoy! Check out the list of free shows here.

Parking

If you’re driving to the festival, you have a choice of five parking garages that are nearby. Drivers should be aware that there is a $7 special events rate for these garages:

East End Garage on East Main Street.

Washington Square Garage on Woodbury Boulevard.

Court Street Garage.

Sister Cities Garage on North Fitzhugh Street.

Five Star Bank Plaza Garage on Chestnut Street.

Food and Drink

A rotating line of food trucks and several bars will scatter the grounds of the Rochester Fringe Festival.

Both the Spiegeltent and Spiegelgarden will have food trucks and drinks open throughout the day of the festival. The Spiegelgarden’s theatre bar will also be open.

Food trucks will also be parked at Parcel 5 on September 15 and 16 and then they can be found at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on September 22 and 23.

In addition, Java’s Cafe and the Little Theatre’s cafe and bar will be open during the Fringe Festival’s shows.

Venues

As mentioned above, the Fringe Festival takes place across over 30 different venues in the city. A full list of venues can be found below:

Aeria Arts of Rochester: Aerial Arena.

JCC Centerstage Theatre: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage and Hart Theater

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Eastman School of Music Courtyard at Miller Center Hatch Recital Hall Kilbourn Hall Sproull Atrium at Miller Center

First Universalist Church

Focus Theater

Garth Fagan Dance Studio

Genesee Valley Park

North Lawn of the George Eastman Museum

Geva Theatre Center: Fielding Stage.

International Plaza

Java’s Cafe

Baden Street Settlement Gymnasium

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

The Little Theatre

MuCCC

Parcel 5

RIT City Art Space

Roc City Circus

Rochester Contemporary Art Center

RMSC’s Garden of Fragrance

Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Salena’s

School of the Arts Allen Main Stage Theatre Black Box Theatre Club SOTA Ensemble Theatre Movement Center

Site Specific Work

Sloan Performing Arts Center

Spiegelgarden

Spiegeltent

The Spirit Room

St. Joseph’s Park

The Theater at Innovation Square

More information about the entirety of the Fringe Festival can be found on its website by clicking here.