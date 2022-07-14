FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steel Rail Revival Festival is back for its second year in Fairport this weekend.

On July 17, more than 100 musical acts will perform across the village. The festival celebrates live music and is named after its close proximity to the railroad tracks in Fairport.

“We have 120 bands or so on 15 different stages, and it’s a complete town event,” organizer Steve Bartolotta said.

The first festival was in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event the last two years. Now, Bartolotta said they are back and bigger than ever.

“We had 30 bands in 2019, and we had Lou Gramm, who was gracious enough to donate some of his time. He did play a couple songs with my band Tempest at the time,” Bartolotta said. “This year we have 120 bands, so it’s four times the size.”

This year, the American rock band Head East will headline the one-day festival. The event will also have a Trolley Service that can drive people throughout the entire village to different performances.

“Lisa Enos — my partner — and I decided to put music in all the venues that wanted to do it, and we were like, ‘Well, how are we going to get people there?’ And that’s how we came up with the idea of having a trolley,” he said.

Bartolotta said you can buy your trolley pass when you’re purchasing tickets. He added that the trolley is like a “beer crawl” and allows everyone to have their own experience at the festival.

“You get three wooden nickel drink tickets that are good at any of the bar south of the tracks,” he said. “It’s only $20 for a trolley pass, but if you buy it with a ticket, tickets are $25 in advance, you can buy a ticket and a trolley pass for $40, so now your ticket is down to 20 bucks and you get three drinks.”

Numerous restaurants in Fairport will be open and serving food during the festival as well. You can also buy drinks from the festival site through Wright Wisner beer truck, Triphammer Bierwerks, Iron Smoke Distillery and Compane Trattoria.

Throughout the festival, more than 100 volunteers will be helping to raise money for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

“We are trying to become a community resource. It’s something that the board members and people in Rochester should be proud of, the heritage of Rochester music, there’s so many tremendous people,” Bartolotta said. “I think at one point, someone told me we have like 55 pages of potential inductees, and these are people who have won Grammys, and so forth. So we’re honoring those people.”

The Hall of Fame has a scholarship fund for upcoming musicians and they host a ceremony every year for inductees. The first class of inductees were recognized in 2011. They now have 61 honorees.

The Steel Rail Revival Festival begins at noon on Sunday and runs until sunset. Head East will take the main stage in Fairport’s Cannery District on Parce Avenue at 8 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets and learn more by clicking here.