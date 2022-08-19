ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 50th annual St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church festival kicked off last night in Irondequoit, and for 2022 — they’re going big.

The past two years have only been a “drive-thru” occasion due to the pandemic… however, — this year has extra weight on the participants with the ongoing war with Russia.

With Ukrainian dancers from across the US, live music, 26 different vendors, and groups of people young and old… festival chair Andrew Hanushevsk says after the pandemic — they went extra for this event.

“So this is just a way for us to showcase everything that we have and what we do,” Festival Chair Andrew Hanushevsky said.

And with food that’s been prepared for six months, Hanushevsky says this whole banquet goes “beyond borscht.”

“We have cabbage rolls,” Hanushevsky said. “We have pirogies — nothing like Mrs. T’s though. Those are all handmade we made over 41,000 of them.”

He says this is also a way to honor the Rochester region — which has banded together to help the efforts in Ukraine — so many here have family in Europe.

“Everything from donating ambulances to donation boxes it’s been non-stop and it’s been heartwarming to see that,” Hanushevsky said.

Reverend Philip Weiner with St. Josaphat’s says this festival is the church’s main annual fundraiser.

“All proceeds benefit typical maintenance and upkeep — this property. These buildings, everything,” Reverend Weiner said.

50th annual St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church festival is underway in Irondequoit— while the atmosphere is celebratory— this is still under the harsh reality of the war with Russia and loved ones in Europe. Fest goes on until Sunday, plenty of food, music and culture- pic.twitter.com/OdsqBSIROk — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 18, 2022

Weiner says his parish has been praying a lot lately. Everyone here doing their best to celebrate — while keeping family in mind overseas.

Richard Sampson hosted the first Ukrainian festival back in the early 70s. He says it started out as a church Christmas lunch gathering.

“We started talking and we said ‘you know what we should do? We should share our culture with our neighbors,'” Sampson said.

Five decades later — and a small picnic turned into all this. The event though overshadowed by quote “selfish” aggression by Russia. This event — perhaps Putin should take a page from.

“We’re not being selfish. We’re sharing. And if more people shared, there would be less war,” Sampson said.

The festival is free and is being held at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on East Ridge Road. It began Thursday and goes on through Sunday.