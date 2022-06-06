ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two long dry years, the Rochester Real Beer Expo is returning, bringing boozy fun back to the South Wedge.

The Expo will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Gregory Street, stretching from Whalin Street to South Clinton Avenue.

Attendees can thank the Business Association of the South Wedge Area as they wet their whistles on over 100 local craft beers, mix it up with the occasional cider, and take a break from drinking to smoke a hand-rolled cigar, all to the tune of local musicians who will be performing throughout the event.

There are three ticket options available online, all for Rochestarians 21 and older.

General admission is $50 and includes event admission, unlimited drink tastings, and a commemorative tasting glass.

Those looking to beat the rush can enter an hour early with the $70 VIP ticket, which also includes a VIP gift and access to several limited-quantity brews at the festival.

Not interested in drinking? Designated Driver tickets are available for $10. These can be upgraded at the door to General Admission.

The following food trucks will also be present throughout the evening, for an additional cost not included in the price of admission:

Ticketholders from the 2020 season are able to use their pass for entry to this festival. The event has sold out every year since its inception, and event planners anticipate the same for its 10th anniversary.

Learn more about which breweries will be bringing the booze on their website.