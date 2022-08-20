ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The South Wedge Festival returned to Rochester all day on Saturday.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. with a pet parade, which led to a live music performance from the Young School of Irish Dance on the festival’s main stage.

The festival also featured pop-up food stands and local vendors such as Zolo Candles — a new business that owner LizBeth Carabello began after the pandemic. Carabello said the response to her candles has been engaging.

“It’s actually been pretty good. Everybody loves reading my candle labels, they start laughing, sometimes they don’t even want it for themselves,” Carabello said.”They want it for somebody else and they just purchase it.”

Those attending the festival asked for $3 donations for the South Wedge Planning Committee.