ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What’s better than a great festival during the fall? There’s one coming up downtown at Parcel 5 on October 14.

It’s the second annual Fall Fest from Downtown Defintely and MVP Health Care.

Besides all the great autumn staples there’s the popular “Little Kids and Big Rigs” where kids can explore police cars, fire trucks, SWAT vehicles, an ambulance, dump trucks, garbage trucks, construction equipment, and more.

It’s all free! Learn more by clicking here and by watching the interview with organizers in the player on this page.