ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The DeCecco Little Italy Festival returned for its seventh year to Downtown Rochester on Saturday.

The festival began with a blessing ceremony and a “Prayer for Peace” that featured local reverends, the Gates Police Keystone Club Pipes and Drums, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.

The event continues with live performances from the Antonetti Orchestra, Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses, and recording artist Giada Valenti, as well as food, family activities, and a spaghetti-eating contest.

The festival will continue until 9 p.m.