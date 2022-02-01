Rochester Pride Parade, Festival return in 2022 after 2 year hiatus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pride Parade & Festival is back in Rochester after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers announced its return to the city on Tuesday. The parade will be held on Saturday, July 16 and will stretch down Park Avenue followed by a festival at Cobbs Hill Park immediately after.

Rochester’s own Pride Parade & Festival will mark 50 years since the first organized LGBTQ+ event was held in the city, according to event officials.

The event will be put on by the ROC Pride Collective — a local community group dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ culture in the Greater Rochester area.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes with a new website for ROC Pride Collective. The new digital base will act as the online home for the parade, festival and other local LGBTQ+ events.