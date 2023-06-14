Producers of the festival said that the headliners are in a hybrid model: some free, some ticketed. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Fest is starting next week — and festival organizers are outlining policies for guests to keep the event safe.

The festival will be implementing these new policies across all 19 venues ahead of the start of the festival.

When entering festival grounds, visitors are advised that all bags, purses, and lawn chairs will be searched upon entry.

Speaking of lawn chairs, these are only permitted to be used at all outdoor venues such as Parcel 5, the stage at East Avenue and Chestnut Street, and the stage on Jazz Street.

Other items that are allowed to be brought into the festival include club passes and tickets, blankets for outdoor shows, and strollers. Only service animals are permitted on festival grounds.

The items that are not permitted include all weapons and illegal substances, large bags such as duffels, outside food and drinks, glass bottles, coolers and wagons, tents or large umbrellas, drones, fireworks, laser pointers, and grills.

Additionally, cameras with a removable lens is banned as are recording devices.

Unless you were granted permission from the Jazz Festival, all unauthorized signs and advertisements are banned from festival grounds.

In terms of health, masks are not required, but those with COVID or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home.