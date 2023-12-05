ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced two headliners for this year’s festival — Samara Joy and the Lee Ritenour Band!

Samara Joy is a Grammy-winning jazz artist known for hits such as “Guess Who I Saw Today” and “Tight.” She is currently enjoying success after the album “Linger Awhile” was a chart-topping success last year.

Meanwhile, Lee Ritenour has been performing as a jazz guitarist since the 1960s, working with artists such as B.B. King, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett. He’s known for songs such as “A Little Bumpin'” and “Love’s Theme.”

In addition, Ritenour will be joined by saxophonist Bill Evans, who has worked with musicians such as Miles Davis and Mick Jagger, and Randy Brecker, a trumpeter who worked with James Taylor, Parliament-Funkadelic, and Frank Zappa.

Joy and Ritenour will both be performing at Kodak Hall — Ritenour on June 22, 2024, and Joy on June 28, 2024. Both shows will be at 8 p.m. on their respective days. You can purchase three-day or nine-day club passes on the Jazz Festival’s website.