ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer in Rochester is not the same without the Corn Hill Arts Festival. Art has failed to fill the streets of the historic neighborhood for more than two years now.

Following two consecutive cancellations due to the pandemic, this year’s festival will take place on July 9 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors will experience a fortitude of original art features, local food specials and live music.

On this page, you’ll find all the attractions to look forward to over the 2022 Corn Hill Arts Festival.

Artists & Emerging Artists Expo

More than 300 craftspeople will set up shop over nine streets in Corn Hill. Local and nationally-recognized artists will be selling and showing off their work through jewelry, mixed media, photography, pottery, glass, woodworking and thousands more.

Around 20 of those artists will be competing for the top prize in the festival — Emerging Artists Expo Award. In 2019, the honor was claimed by a local student who created paper quilled photography.

The full list of artists coming to the festival, along with examples of their expertise, are available on the Corn Hill Arts Festival website.

Family Attractions

A community and family fun area will be situated off Adams Street. There, you will find a showcase on fairy houses, chalk art competitions, and a clown show hosted by Rosco the Clown.

Firefighters from the City of Rochester Fire Safety House will be running an obstacle course with real-life “safety hazards.” Duck, roll and break your way out of danger while learning about the smells and sounds associated with a house fire.

Events are free to attend for everyone and are hosted across both festival days.

“The festival has deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled to announce its return,” said the 2022 Festival Chairperson, Bill Belecz. “Our neighbors and volunteers are excited and ready to once again put on one of Rochester’s favorite summer events. Visitors can expect original art, music, food, fun, and a few new elements which we are excited to announce in the near future.”

Beer & Wine Gardens

The Corn Hill Arts Festival’s Beer Gardens are located on Lunsford Circle at the Gazebo Stage and at the Main Stage/Food Court area. Local beers, distillery specials, regional wine tastings, and more are on tap this year.

New for this year is tastings from Colloca Estate Winery based in Sterling New York.

Music

Residents will have the chance to enjoy an array of free music performances this year. Mikaela Davis, Head to the Roots, and Judah Sealy are headlining the return of this year’s concerts.

More than 20 concerts will feature across Corn Hill.

Some of the highlights from this year’s concerts are as following:

Big Eyed Phish

Cinnamon Jones

Kickstart Rumble

Head To The Roots

Anthony Blood and Judah

The full performance schedule with show times and the artist list is available online.

Corn Hill 5K Run

The race begins in Corn Hill on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. Participants will head south with the scenic views of the Genesee River and the Univesity of Rochester beside them.

Registration includes a Corn Hill 5K T-shirt, post-race snacks, and more.

For those who would like to watch from the sidelines can do so from the West River Wall. It’s located along the west side of the Genesee River adjacent to Exchange Boulevard and was recently renovated as part of an $8.4 million project to revitalize the area that acts like the entrance to Corn Hill.

The city mayor hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the work progress of the project Wednesday.

“Everyone in Corn Hill loves living in Corn Hill,” said President, Board of Directors at Corn Hill Neighbors Association Jeff Holdsworth. “This ties the past and present beautifully, we’re also super excited to invite all of Rochester and the New York community into the neighborhood for our arts festival. It has truly changed this place for the future.”

Festival Parking

Festival-goers can take a free shuttle bus right up to the action. According to organizers, the following five intersections will be where busses pick up and drop off residents:

South Clinton Avenue, north of Woodbury Boulevard Broad Street, on the south side of the South Avenue Parking Garage Broad Street, north side, across the street from the Civic Center Garage S. Plymouth Avenue, south of Broad Street Sister Cities Garage. Wheelchair access here only.

Corn Hill residents will be permitted to park in the neighborhood as standard but some streets will be affected by traffic and area blockage.

A full breakdown of the “what to do’s” and “what not to do’s” of festival parking can be found on the event’s parking page.