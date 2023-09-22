ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is the second-to-last day of the Rochester Fringe Festival — and there are still plenty of shows left to check out!
News 8 is counting down the final days of this year’s festival by posting the many performances taking place — both free of charge and those that you need a ticket to get into.
Keep in mind however that many of these shows have tickets that are sold out, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other shows to check out!
Check out the full schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023, below:
Free Shows:
- 1:00pm — 9:00pm — Peter Pincus RIT City Art Space —Visual Arts & Film
- 5:40pm — 5:41pm — Say Cheese The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 5:45pm — 6:35pm — Dangerous Signs “It’s a Mystery” The Little — Multidisciplinary
- 6:00pm — 6:50pm — stARTment. Rochester Contemporary Art Center — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 9:00pm — Living Room by Arkhé The Little — Multidisciplinary
- 6:00pm — 10:00pm — AstroFringe Parcel 5 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:00pm — 7:01pm — Say Cheese The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 7:05pm — 8:05pm — Deaf, Queer, and Fabulous! The Little — Multidisciplinary
- 7:45pm — 7:50pm — It’s Made of Thoughts Spiegelgarden — Dance
- 8:00pm — 8:15pm — Blowing Off The Lake Spiegelgarden — Visual Arts & Film
- 8:00pm — 10:00pm — Craig Walsh, MONUMENTS Third Presbyterian Church — Visual Arts & Film
- 8:15pm — 8:16pm — Say Cheese The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 8:15pm — 10:26pm — Top Gun: Maverick Spiegelgarden — Visual Arts & Film
- 8:20pm — 9:20pm — A Cappella Hour: Proof of Purchase, Vocal Accent, Surround Sound and Kaminari The Little — Music
- 9:30pm — 9:31pm — Say Cheese The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 9:35pm — 10:35pm — Fowl Play Skitters Around The Little — Comedy
Paid Shows:
- SOLD OUT 5:30pm — 6:15pm — Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- 5:30pm — 6:30pm — It’s Up in the Air! School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre — $15 — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — ROCeltic: Hybridity, Identity, and Roving Irishness School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre — $10 — Dance
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Runaway Princess: a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box — $16 — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Unleashed! Improv Presents: Secrets The Focus Theater — $10 — Comedy
- SOLD OUT 6:30pm — 7:15pm — Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Connect The Dots CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater — Standard: $15, Students (w/ ID): $10 — Comedy
- 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Let the Chips Fall: Improvised Stand-Up Salena’s — $15 — Comedy
- 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Vocal Point with The Yellow Jackets CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage — $15 — Music
- 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Warhol: Bullet Karma Geva Theatre Center — $15 — Theatre
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm • Garth Fagan Dance Garth Fagan Dance Studio — $25 — Dance
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Mind Reader School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre — $15 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Stand Up for Drag MuCCC — $15.00 — Comedy
- SOLD OUT 7:00pm — 8:15pm — Circolombia: Corazon Spiegeltent — Standard: $40, VIP Booths (Seat 6): $209 — Multidisciplinary
- SOLD OUT 7:00pm — 8:15pm — Circus of Play Roc City Circus — $18 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:30pm — 8:30pm — 3 Magic Wishes with Jordan Rooks The Theater At Innovation Square — Standard: $20, Students (w/ ID): $10 — Comedy
- 7:30pm — 8:30pm — Rejects Anonymous The Focus Theater — $16 — Comedy
- 7:30pm — 8:30pm — Stand-Up Through the Ages School of the Arts: Club SOTA — $12 — Comedy
- 7:30pm — 8:45pm • Diaspora: We Are One School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre — Standard: $20, Seniors: $10, Kids 12 And Under: $10 — Dance
- 7:45pm — 8:45pm — The Stakeout CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater — $20.00 — Theatre
- SOLD OUT 8:00pm — 8:45pm — Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- SOLD OUT 8:00pm — 9:00pm — Camp Bushwhacked Spiegelgarden — $28 — Comedy
- 8:00pm — 9:00pm — Let the Chips Fall: Improvised Stand-Up Salena’s — $15 — Comedy
- 8:00pm — 9:00pm — Róisín Dubh CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage — Standard: $15, Students (w/ ID): $10, Kids 12 And Under: $10 — Music
- 8:30pm — 9:10pm — 1st Impressions School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre — $13 — Theatre
- 8:30pm — 9:30pm — Motha Has Lived: Almost A Memoir Geva Theatre Center — $15 — Theatre
- SOLD OUT 9:00pm — 9:45pm — Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- 9:00pm — 10:00pm — Suggestibility School of the Arts: Club SOTA — $20 — Comedy
- 9:00pm — 10:00pm — Thank You Kiss Presents: Late Expectations The Focus Theater — $15 — Comedy
- 9:00pm — 10:30pm — Alice By Heart CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater — $25 — Theatre
- SOLD OUT 9:00pm — 10:30pm — Shotspeare Spiegeltent — Standard: $40, VIP Booths (Seat 6): $209, Front Row: $46 — Comedy
- 9:15pm — 10:05pm — Zizzo: A Tribute Show School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre — $21 — Music
- 11:00pm — 2:00am — Silent Disco Spiegeltent — Standard: $19, Students (w/ ID): $15 — Dance
For more information on performances that will take place on Saturday, check out the full list of performances on the Fringe Festival’s website.