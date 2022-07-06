ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a virtual experience last year, Rochester Fringe Festival is returning to its regularly scheduled in-person extravaganzas in September.

The festival will run from September 13 to 24, bringing theater, circus performances, musical acts, and more to venues throughout the city.

Festival organizers will be holding a “Big Reveal” lineup announcement on Monday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. to promote their upcoming performances for their 11th annual iteration of the festival

There will also be a pre-press conference breakfast reception starting at 9:45 a.m. Both will be held outdoors at the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage at the JCC.

Fringe festivals started in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1947, and spread globally. The Rochester Fringe Festival, in particular, is among 50 fringe festivals across the nation and has hosted creative acts at venues across the city for over a half-million visitors.

Rochester’s Fringe Festival curates a significant amount of its lineup through applications from local artists, in comparison to selected via the organization alone. The annual, free, outdoor spectacle that occurs has been called “The Rochester Model” by more than 200 fringe festivals worldwide.

The reveal will also commemorate World Fringe Day, which launched in 2017 as a celebration for those who make fringe festivals happen. The lineup will announce all performers playing throughout the festival this year. Tickets will go on sale after the announcement.