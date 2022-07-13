ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are infinite ways to celebrate Pride in Rochester, even if the city likes to run a tad behind standard schedule.

This page provides you with a guide to local events that celebrate everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for, featuring the ROC Pride Festival on Cobbs Hill, free events, music and more.

ROC Pride Parade & Festival

The biggest LBGTQ+ events happening in July are the ROC Pride Parade and Festival. Both return for the first time in two years to mark 50 years since the first organized LGBTQ+ event was held in the city.

It all kicks off with a march down Park Avenue at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Progress Pride Flags, rainbow posters, and waves of colors will assemble at the intersection of Alexander Street and Park Avenue before setting off on a march through the city. The parade flows down Park Avenue, turns left on Culver Road and ends at Cobbs Hill.

According to organizers, the parade will go on rain or shine but the local weather forecast is expected to be sunny with barely any clouds to get in the way of Pride cheers.

Parking is available but is anticipated to be tight. Street parking in the city is free on the weekends, and East End Garage is only two blocks away from the start line of the parade. Officials say that physically-accessible parking is also available, one lot at the Rochester Museum and Science Center and another at Trillium Health on 259 Monroe Avenue.

Celebrations shift to the ROC Pride Festival at Cobbs Hill Park right after the parade. Lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning individuals as well as their families, friends and supporters gather at the park grounds for a night of music, live performances, mobile cuisine offerings, drag shows, and a whole lot more.

The festival runs from 1 to 8 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $5. That includes access to all entertainment venues, kids’ area, food trucks, beer and wine bar plus local vendors.

Festivalgoers can also opt-in for premium tickets that grant the use of Auntie Anne’s VIP Tent. Tickets cost $50 and include canned cocktails, wine, as well as a lounge area with private restrooms.

Children under the age of 12 enter for free, according to festival organizers.

On top of more than 40 vendors, the festival will host a number of prominent drag show queens and kings. Headlining artists include Danielle Ponder, Samantha Vega, DeeDee Dubois and Valentino Rose. There will be several drag sets, including a dedicated drag king set and a Latin drag show.

Music will be provided by Kaylin Cervini and TAP. Additionally, Miss Gay Rochester & Mr. and Miss Gay Pride Rochester will be performing.

Festival Map

To purchase festival tickets or inquire for more information about the parade visit the official website of ROC Pride Collective. View the full list of the Pride Parade lineup below:

Pride Lineup

Pride stretches far beyond the parade and festival. Rochester has an array of events throughout the month to celebrate all things queer, including the following:

Wednesday, July 13

Barre to Bar | 5 p.m. at 670 University Avenue: Come celebrate Rochester Pride Week with a 40-minute M/BodyBarre class and stretch with the Pride DreamTeam followed by drink specials at the Bachelor Forum.

Roar: Bingo, Trivia, & Drag King Show | 5:30 p.m. at 621 Culver Road: Bingo with Vivian Darling followed by a trivia session with Samantha Vega and a drag show by kings afterward.

Pride Night | 7:05 p.m. at Frontier Field: Game featuring a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans. Stay after the game for fireworks. The Red Wings play the Omaha Storm Chasers after its series win Tuesday.

Thursday, July 14

Pride on the Pole | 5 p.m. at 621 Culver Road: Learn how to pole dance with Roc Pole & Fitness. Signups at 5 p.m., and class starts at 6 p.m.. $10 to participate.

Image Out Pride Screening | 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre: Ticketed screening of the new series A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN.

Sassy in the South Wedge | 6 p.m. at Lux Lounge: A community party to celebrate Pride with carnival games, Pride prizes, $1 tacos, drink specials, and more.

Pride Paint and Sip | 7 p.m. at Blake Ryan in Eastview Mall: Bring your own drink and enjoy a two-hour paint session with friends and family. Prices start at $35.

Flour City Hockey Club Pride Game | 8 p.m. at Paul Louis Arena: Players of any skill level are invited to participate in a 90-minute scrimmage aimed at celebrating and cultivating diversity in the sport of hockey. The cost for players is $30 which includes a commemorative Flour City Hockey Club jersey.

Friday, July 15

Ambush Pride Bar Crawl | Starts at 6 p.m. at ROAR: Bar hop with friends from ROAR to Seed + Stone Cidery, to Bachelor Forum, and finally end at The Avenue Pub at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Sole Rehab and Signal>Noise Present Seven Davis Jr. | 9 p.m. at Photo City Music Hall: Celebrate five years of ROC Pride by witnessing performances by The Needle Exchange D.C.’s Baronhawk Poitier and more.

Sunday, July 17

Drag Me to Brunch: Pride Edition | 11 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Rochester: Continue the Pride celebration with local drag queens Aggy Dune, Ambrosia Salad, Samantha Vega, & Maya Douglas.

Participants are offered brunch that includes one mimosa, a meal and the show. Tickets cost $60.

Pride Ice Cream Social | 2 p.m. at VICS Ice Cream Shop

Bad Apple- A Queer Party: Pride Edition | 12 p.m. at Seed + Stone Cidery: Alcohol will be served along with non-alcoholic drinks and treats from Happy Guy Sanctuary. There will also be pizza slices from Peels On Wheels Pizza. Music will also be played and outdoor games will be going on.

Beats on the Belle: Pride Edition | 6:30 p.m. at Colonial Belle at Packett’s Landing: Cruise along the scenic beauty of the Erie Canal on The Colonial Belle with a collaboration of music and dance.

Saturday, July 23

Rochester Queer Handmade Yardsale | 9 a.m. at 30 Shaftsbury Road: All ages are encouraged to join, no alcohol is permitted during the event.

Saturday, July 30

Pilates in the Park for Pride | 10 a.m. at Cobbs Hill Park Pond: Join an outdoor Pilates mat class taught by Evolution Pilates studio owner, Michelle Pritchard. Proceeds will be donated to LGBT+ Giving Circle of Rochester.

BPU: Class is in Session | 11 a.m. at MOCHA Rochester

Finger Lakes Queer Liberation Pride Festival | 12 p.m. at Farmington Town Park

Homecoming: The Kiki Ball | 7 p.m. at Grand Occasions Ballroom: Rochester Black Pride is back and reloaded. Tickets are $30 but if you attending our learning session “BPU: Class is in session” you will receive a “HALL PASS” for $15 off admission! More information at the event’s Facebook Page.