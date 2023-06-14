ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The Puerto Rican Festival will be back in Rochester this summer, with three days of live music, food, cultural events, and more.
The festival is returning for its 53rd year and will be at Innovative Field on August 3 through August 5.
Event officials say it is the longest-running ethnic festival in Monroe County and is a way to celebrate and learn about Puerto Rican culture through food, music, and dance.
The full line-up of performances at the festival is available below:
Headliners:
- Thursday:
- Alex Matos
- Friday:
- Christian Alicea
- Baby Rasta Y Gringo
- Saturday:
- Luis Figueroa
- Los Hermanos Rosario
Additional performances by:
- Ecos Borincanos
- Sonidos Unidos
- La Muralla
- Banda Light
- Rochester Latino Theatre Company
- Los Infieles
- Borinquen Dance Theatre
- Bachata Rebelde
Festival hours:
- Thursday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission)
- Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM)
Admission is free on Thursday. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be $15 at the door, or $5 for children 6-12 years old and seniors 60 years of age or older.
Advanced tickets will be $10 for both days and may be purchased online here. Children 5 and under are free, and children 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.