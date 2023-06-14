ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The Puerto Rican Festival will be back in Rochester this summer, with three days of live music, food, cultural events, and more.

The festival is returning for its 53rd year and will be at Innovative Field on August 3 through August 5.

Event officials say it is the longest-running ethnic festival in Monroe County and is a way to celebrate and learn about Puerto Rican culture through food, music, and dance.

The full line-up of performances at the festival is available below:

Headliners:

Thursday: Alex Matos

Friday: Christian Alicea Baby Rasta Y Gringo

Saturday: Luis Figueroa Los Hermanos Rosario



Additional performances by:

Ecos Borincanos

Sonidos Unidos

La Muralla

Banda Light

Rochester Latino Theatre Company

Los Infieles

Borinquen Dance Theatre

Bachata Rebelde

Festival hours:

Thursday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission)

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission) Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM)

Admission is free on Thursday. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be $15 at the door, or $5 for children 6-12 years old and seniors 60 years of age or older.

Advanced tickets will be $10 for both days and may be purchased online here. Children 5 and under are free, and children 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.