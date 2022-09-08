PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Food Truck and Music Fest will return for 2022 on South Main Street on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The festival will feature regional food trucks, a wine and beer garden, children’s activities, and amusement rides. The festival will conclude with a fireworks display over the canal at 9 p.m.

The event will also feature live music performances, with a headlining performance from the Zac Brown Tribute Band from 7-9 p.m. Other performances include:

The festival will also feature the Pittsford Youth Services’ Duck Drop Derby, which will begin at 4 p.m. at Carpenter Park. Participation tickets for the derby are available on the Pittsford Youth Services’ website.

Organizers said admission to the festival is free. More information about the festival and full lists of food trucks and live performances can be found on the event’s website.