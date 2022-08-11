ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Park Ave Festival in Rochester was canceled this summer. Organizers confirmed the news in March. But lovers of the iconic Rochester street — and of live and local music — will have a chance to party this Saturday.

The Park Ave Music Festival: A Dubland Barbeque, starts this Saturday, featuring food and live music.

Organizers of this music festival include ROAM Cafe, The Classic, The Blossom Road Pub, Lovin Cup & Park Point Concert series, and more.

The live and local music will throw down at The Classic, a restaurant and cocktail spot on Park Avenue. The after-party will be at ROAM Cafe. Tickets are $10, but kids 12 and under are free. An advance two-day ticket costs $15.

Saturday 8/13 (DJ Keets will perform in-between sets):

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM — The ROC STAR Academy

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM — LSTN

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM — Kids in the Basement

4:30 PM to 5:30 PM — Hybrid Beats

6:00 PM to 7:00 PM — Noah Fense

7:30 PM to 8:30 PM — Personal Blend

9:00 PM to 10:00 PM — RootsCollider

10:00 PM to ???? — ELOWVATE AFTER-PARTY AT ROAM CAFE

Sunday 8/14 (DJ Percussion will perform in-between sets):