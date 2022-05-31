ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The taste, tradition, and spirit of Greece are coming back to Rochester for this year’s Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Avenue.

The event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mediterranean cuisine, the famous agora, and more return in “full-portion size” this year for the first time since 2019.

The festival will run from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located on 962 East Avenue.

Admission is free for everyone and funds raised will be donated to support community charities.

On this page, you’ll find all the attractions to look forward to over the 2022 Greek Festival.

Food & Drink

Whether it’s their love of everything olive oil or the inconspicuous use of oregano and basil, one thing is certain about Greeks — they know how to eat well. Rochester’s Greek Festival promises to bring excitement back to your tastebuds with homemade, ready-to-eat appetizers and full-size dinner plates.

Food and drink options will be spread across the church grounds in outdoor tents. Dessert, appetizers, Greek coffee, and of course souvlaki, better known to some as gyro, are the main headliners.

Additionally, a refreshment bar will be available for beer and wine imported from Greece.

Greek Originals

Souvlaki

Loukaniko

Spanakopita

Pastichio

Moussaka

Lamb Shank

Saganaki

Fried Calamari

Stuffed Green Peppers

Horiatiki Salad

Dolmades

Mediterranean Pastries

Baklava Sundaes

Loukoumades

Custom-ordered coffee from the “Kafeneo”

Kourambiedes

Koulourakia

Melomakarona

Rice Pudding

Baklava

Attractions

Greek culture extends well outside the kitchen; that stays true for the local festivities and attractions on tap for this year’s festival. Families, couples, and little ones will have the chance to stroll through the “agora,” where traditional treasures such as clothing, jewelry, books, icons, and treats are up on display.

No Greek festival is complete without dancing or music. Cultural dance groups will perform regional Greek dances throughout the duration of the party. Attendees who are up for a challenge are always free to join in the celebrations.

Local artists will also take part in the festival, painting Hellenic figures and interacting with attendees. Their work will be available for purchase inside the “agora” kiosk.

Children will have their own space to enjoy the festival during their stay at the “Kiddie Village,” featuring an array of activities such as rock climbing and games.

Dance enthusiasts are urged to visit the church’s calendar for a seasonal dance class schedule.

Rochester Greek Festival Map

Parking

Parking is available on East Avenue and University Avenue, and in the Asbury First United Methodist Church parking lot. There are also spots at the Gleason Works parking space.

Organizers say wheelchair-accessible parking is available at the church circle in the main entrance.

Further information about the church organization or the festival can be found at rochestergreekfestival.com.

