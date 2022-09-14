WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Oktoberfest 2022 is coming to Webster for a first-of-its-kind event.

The festival was formally in Irondequoit but is now kicking off a two-day event in Webster to benefit the Challenger Miracle Field.

“We’re going to have German bands, beer, and wine, and entertainment will be the master yodeler from Germany,” said Ron Kampff with the Challenger Miracle Field. “It’s just a big party and a good benefit for Challenger Miracle Field, which will benefit from all the admissions.”

Challenger Miracle Field is a space for kids and adults of all abilities to play sports, such as baseball, flag football, and soccer. The field also has space for events year-round.

“We have basketball, bowling, special events like a ‘Night to Shine Valentine’s Prom,’ a Halloween party, all for kids and adults that don’t always have those opportunities,” Kampff said. “Miracle Field is a great place, but it’s also a mindset that people should have that includes everybody in our community to play. Our tagline is ‘no boundaries, only possibilities.'”

Oktoberfest will feature German cuisine Swan’s Market, Beer and Wine by Cobblestone on Main, Nancy’s Fried Dough, and Helmut’s Strudel of WNY. There will also be a number of musical performers.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Webster’s Fireman’s Field, located at 1193-1207 Ridge Road.

Admission is $9 for adults and free for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. To learn more, click here or email oktoberfest@rochestermiraclefield.org.