ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The North Winton Village Festival will kick off on Saturday at the Linear Garden on East Main Street.

The festival will have food, live music, and 37 vendors. The festival will also have flowers — which coordinators say took over 200 volunteers to prepare.

According to festival organizers, the event will raise money for the village’s public safety center. Marilyn Parchus, the chair of the North Winton Village Festival, said the festival is ran entirely by volunteers and funded by local sponsors.

“We have about 40 sponsors in the neighborhood — businesses that sponsor us — and it helps fund our safety center which is 1933 East Main Street,” Parchus said. “The police use it, the community uses it, our non-profits use it for meetings, I use it for my committee for our festival meetings also.”

Officials said they expect to raise approximately $5,000-$7,000 this year for the safety center.