ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of their service, veterans will be celebrated at the first-ever Veterans Day Parade in Monroe County, Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday.

The parade will be hosted on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. It will start at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed up to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

Rochester holds one of the largest veteran populations in the Finger Lakes region, and although the local heroes are celebrated in an array of city events, they have never been commemorated in a wide-scale county parade before.

According to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, the parade will offer a chance for the community to admire those who served at the level they deserve.

“Join in celebrating the men and women who have served in our military, putting themselves

at risk to serve our country,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “A parade is a great way to draw

attention to the veterans in our community and to show the younger generation that these

men and women deserve our honor and respect.”

County officials say historic radio host Alan “Brother Wease” Levin — who served three tours with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War — will serve as the Grand Marshal.

The parade showcase will be led by musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, law enforcement, military-style vehicles and high-ranking active duty service members.

Family activities include music and local food vendors, which will follow the procession.

Local leaders of veteran affairs groups voiced their excitement for what’s to come.

“I’m so glad Monroe County is taking the lead on bringing the Veterans Day parade to Rochester,” said Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Laura Stradley.

For more information on the parade, visit the county’s entertainment website.