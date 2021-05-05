Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Monroe County is here to help with outdoor event planning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a notice Wednesday night, saying organizations planning outdoor events and festivals can ask for help navigating the state’s latest COVID-19 guidance.

The changing guidance has caused issues for events like the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was canceled, and the Town of Greece Memorial Day Parade, which was canceled then not canceled.

Other canceled events include the Corn Hill Arts Festival, and the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival. Meanwhile, the Lilac Festival is set to kick off Friday.

“While we’re still waiting for additional state guidance for outdoor festivals and large gatherings, our team at the Department of Public Health is available to direct planners to NYSDOH guidance applicable to outdoor events, to help bring back some of our favorite local festivals and events,” Monroe County Director of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said.

“The Monroe County community is known for our fun and family-friendly summer festivals, carnivals and other outdoor events, which we all missed in 2020. Starting May 10, New York State will be increasing the gathering limit for outdoor events, which will help us put a greater focus on bringing people back together outdoors, where we know transmission of COVID-19 is low,” said County Executive Bello. “Outdoor gatherings are proven to be safe, provided proper steps are taken, so we want to encourage our community to get back outdoors and enjoy all that we have to offer.”

Festival organizers and event planners can call (585) 753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov for more information.