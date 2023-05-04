ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In about three months, the Rochester Summer Soul Festival will be kicking off — and the line-up for the two-day event has been released!

The festival will take place on Friday, August 18, and will end on Saturday, August 19. Rather than taking place at Innovative Field, the festival will instead take place at Parcel 5 Downtown.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature performances from the following groups:

Friday, Aug. 18:

Eastman School of Music.

Anthony Dounte.

NA$A Family.

Jimmy Highsmith Jr. feat. Prince O and Chi the Realist.

Adina Howard.

Troop.

Big Daddy Kane.

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Eastman School of Music.

Rod Bonner.

Top 5.

Mambo Kings.

Yo-Yo.

Kid ‘n Play.

SILK.

In addition to the festival, organizers will be hosting community concerts throughout the City of Rochester leading up to the event. The dates and locations are as follows:

June 3-19: Ward Square Fair at Aberdeen Square.

July 22: The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue.

August 5: Pan Afrikan Festival at the Highland Bowl.

August 12: David F. Gantt R-Center.

More information about the performances and the line-up will be revealed at a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. featuring festival organizers and Mayor Malik Evans. Tickets will be announced later.