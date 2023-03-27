ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the last call for submissions for the Rochester Fringe Festival!

Performances take place in more than twenty venues in neighborhoods surrounding the heart of the city. Local, national, and international artists and producers are invited to submit their production proposals to as many Fringe venues as they wish.

But there isn’t a lot of time left. The deadline is Wednesday at noon.

Producer and CEO Erica Fee spoke with News 8’s Brennan Somers about the acts that should apply and what to expect from this year’s Fringe.

Now in its 12th year, the festival begins Tuesday, September 12 through the 23. The full lineup will be announced this summer.