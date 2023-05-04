ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 50 days from the start of the Rochester International Jazz Festival, there’s a venue change.

The RIJF announced Thursday in a press release that “The Club Pass Global Jazz Now” series will be held in Christ Church on East Avenue. The previous venue for the series was Glory House International on Chestnut St.

“We have enjoyed working with Glory House International and the Lutheran Church over the years, and we hope to have the opportunity to work with them again in the future,” said CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival Executive Director and co-producer, Marc Iacona in a statement.

The festival said that Christ Church has better seating options. Fans of the venue will also be able to enjoy the extensive — and well-recognized — renovations in the space.

Series lineup: