HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Henrietta is celebrating all things Pride at its 4th annual Pride Festival Monday.

The stage is set for the return of Henrietta’s Pride Festival. After the pandemic placed a hold on the event for 2021, organizers are gearing up for the community to be bustling with Pride Monday.

Celebrations will take place at Henrietta Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

Festival-goers can enjoy an array of pride-themed activities centered around games, speaker presentations, a selection of dances, music and bouncy houses.

ASL interpreters will also be in attendance, adding to the effort of making the festival as inclusive as possible. Henrietta’s celebration is the first to take place among those schedules in the Rochester region. Downtown will host a city-wide parade on Saturday, July 17 that will stretch down Park Avenue followed by a festival at Cobbs Hill Park immediately after.

According to organizers, the festival will be raising money to expand Henrietta Public Library’s collection of LGBTQ+ books and resources. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase toward donation.

