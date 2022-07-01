STERLING, N.Y. (WROC) — An hour and some change from Rochester sits the very real town of Sterling, NY.

Within Sterling lies the fictional town of Warwick, England, where it’s always the year 1585.

In preparation for the Queen’s annual visit, the town creates an impressive festival of musicians, entertainers, and games for all to enjoy. Stop at one of the many pubs, try your hand at archery, and watch daily jousting matches.

Welcome to the Sterling Renaissance Festival.

Tucked away from the world is 35 acres of fairgrounds that, once a year, turn into Warwick. Permanent and semi-permanent structures come to life with the help of a full cast of actors, live music, and the participation of visitors.

Costumes are encouraged (ye olden weapons, however, are best left at home, or put into a “peace tie” by festival security).

For a map of the fairgrounds as well as a full list of daily events, including locations and times, see the bottom of this article.

Visitors can step away from the 21st century any weekend between July 1 and August 14, rain or shine, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Single-day tickets are available for around $40 after taxes. Children ages five to 11 are available for around $20.

Those looking to make a weekend of the festival can purchase a two-day ticket for around $70.

Those looking to spend their summers in Sterling — or rather, Warwick — can purchase a season pass for about $220, with child passes at a little over $100.

While outside food and drink are not welcome, guests are able to leave and enter the fairgrounds as they please.

Throughout the summer, many weekends have a special theme or focus.

Celebrate the “oldest beverage in human history” with Ale Fest the weekend of July 16 and 17. The following weekend, prepare yourself for a pirate invasion. The weekend of August 6 and 7 brings a touch of fantasy to an already whimsical affair with Fantasy, Fairies, and the Future.

See the full list here.

Daily Events

Jousting

Historically considered both a form of entertainment and a means of battle, jousting was enjoyed by both Nobility and commoners. See a reenactment of these battles eact day.

The Joust A’plaisance Tournament is a series of elimination jousts where an overall winner is declared after the last battle.

The Grand Joust is a daily performance put on to impress the queen and other eligible “wenches.” Watch the story unfold as knights fight to impress the fairest women in Warwick.

Games and Rides

Archery

Test of Strength

Tomato Justice: hurl tomatoes at a restrained rouge

Pillow Fyte

Axe Throwing

Knife and Star toss

Maze escape

Darts

Ladder of truth: test your balance on a suspended rope ladder

Camel rides

“Emrys Fleet’s Rat Splat”

Mud Beggar Mayhem Ball Toss

Dungeon Museum

Crossbows

Performances from the WyldeWood Players

According to the Sterling Renaissance Festival, the Wyldewood Players is the oldest full-time professional acting troupe of any Renaissance Festival. They are credited for inspiring many behind-the-scenes interactive entertainment groups in major theme parks across the country.

In addition to working as vendors, putting on timed performances, and being available for photo opportunities, many of the players can be found wandering the fairgrounds as citizens of Warwick. Keep your eyes out for unscheduled performances that may pop up as you walk through the festival!

The Royal Marketplace

Each day, browse the mostly on-topic wares of local vendors. From swords to jewelry to home décor, bring a bit of the festival back home with you! See the full list of vendors here.

Feasting

Renaissance festivals have more to offer than just turkey legs (although, Sterling Renaissance Festival does offer turkey legs at Warwick Commons and King Henry’s Way. From breakfast pastries to fried clams to smoothies, the festival has something for every diet. Be sure to head to Market Cross for a cart selling an assortment of fresh fruit and dried meats.

Highlighted dishes include peasant bread — fresh raised dough fried in oil and served with melted butter and your choice of honey, maple syrup, cinnamon and sugar, or fruit.

To learn about the characters you may encounter, see a list and description of all scheduled performances, and more, go to www.SterlingFestival.com



