Stokoe Farms will have more than just pumpkin picking at their celebration of all things fall. (Courtesy of Stokoe Farms)

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — With fall just a few weeks away, farms are gearing up to welcome pumpkin pickers, maze lovers, and cider drinkers with all sorts of season-appropriate activities.

Harvest Fest at Stokoe Farms kicks off Saturday, with wagon rides, games, and, of course, pumpkin picking.

Tickets are $17 for general admission, and include access to rides, a ropes course, a corn maze, wagon rides, a “corn box” (with corn in lieu of sand), and many more family-friendly activities. Some activities, such as access to the petting zoo and paintball target range, are available for an additional fee.

For kiddos, a “candy cannon” goes off at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, firing sweet treats into the air.

The festival runs from September 17 to October 23 on all weekends, and with several weekday options available in October. Tickets can be purchased online. The festival also has several scheduled spirit days, including “superhero and princess day” military appreciation day, and pirate weekend.

For those who hope to bring home a pumpkin, the cost of the pumpkin is not included in the ticket.

Stokoe Farms has been in operation for over 200 years, and has grown from its initial 100 acres in 1812 to the 3,500 acres it occupies today.